Here's what to expect at 2026 Arts, Beats & Eats Festival in Metro Detroit

The 29th annual Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats & Eats festival kicks off Labor Day weekend in Royal Oak.

Regardless of your choice of music, cuisine or art, it's guaranteed to be included at the four-day event that will take place Sept. 4-7.

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"You will find something that moves you at the event. Every corner you turn, your senses will be simulated. You'll see 10 new restaurants, you'll see 30 new bands, probably 25 new fine artists," said festival producer Jon Witz.

The event has been known to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors. This year, it will have a variety of new interactive experiences with Cranbrook Institute of Science that include:

Matter & Energy LIVE, where sound, motion and energy collide in a series of exciting demonstrations.

Dino-MITE! The Dinosaur Science Show, which brings audiences face-to-face with a life-sized Tyrannosaurus rex while exploring the science behind Earth's most legendary predators.

"Bugging Out: Meet, Make and Munch!" where guests can interact with live Madagascar hissing cockroaches, create bug-inspired crafts and discover the fascinating adaptations that help insects thrive around the globe. Those willing to take their curiosity a step further can even sample edible insects while learning why they're emerging as one of the world's most sustainable food sources.

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"It's known for its captivating, interactive exhibits. It makes complete sense to add an element of science to this coming Arts, Beats & Eats this year," said Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dave Woodward.

The festival will also debut an entertainment space that aims to captivate inclusion and creativity.

"This year, they have something new, and that is the Hotel Royal Oak Pride Stage at Pronto," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.

Detroit Jazz and Soul singer Ben Sharkey is among the first performers confirmed for the stage.

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"Every music is represented, every food style, every art style and every person is welcome. It'll be the best music lineup in our history," Witz said.

This year's musical lineup will be announced in July.

Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier also introduced the Spirit of Royal Oak t-shirt design competition.

"Local designers will be able to design a new look for the city of Royal Oak that will be placed on t-shirts sold at the festival and at local retail stores, including Rail and Anchor and LaRoche Gifts," Fournier said.

The competition will award $1,500 to the first-place winner and $1,000 to the second-place winner. Proceeds from sales of the winning designs will benefit the Royal Oak Commission for the Arts and the Royal Oak Civic Foundation, supporting future arts, cultural and community initiatives.

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Culver's will offer free frozen custard each day of the festival at The Blue Room Experience, located on Washington Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets.

The festival will also continue its mission to support local veterans. On Sunday, September 6, 300 veterans will receive a VIP concert experience that includes complimentary admission, reserved seating for Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, food and beverage vouchers, and dedicated parking and shuttle service.

Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats & Eats will be open at 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 6; and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.

Tickets will be sold for $7 in advance. Admission is free before 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, and $12 after 5 p.m. Admission is $10 before 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m. Cash and credit cards will be accepted at gate entrances.