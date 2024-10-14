Michigan Matters: Analyzing Election 2024 in the home stretch

(CBS DETROIT) - With just weeks left in the wildest presidential contest ever, the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett and Lena Epstein, Co-Chair Finance of the Michigan Republican Party, offered thoughts on the race between former President and GOP candidate Donald Trump and Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump and Harris and their anointed representatives continue to make campaign stops in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint and other places in Michigan, a critical battleground state.

Polls show the race tightening as Ilitch, Barnett and Epstein offered insight into issues that could help sway voters.

The roundtable also discussed the U.S. Senate contest taking place as Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin and GOP challenger Mike Rogers are locked in a tight race.

Also appearing on the show is Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District — the largest in Michigan — as he talked about how things are shaping up as the new school year unfolds.

Where are the challenges before the district?

Also on the ballot for Detroit voters, three seats open on the DPSCD board, with over 20 candidates vying for it.

