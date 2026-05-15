Michigan Matters: Power Panel Dissects Huge Political Year

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder talks about politics playing out in the state he once led, prospects for the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, and doing business with China on this Sunday's edition of Michigan Matters.

Snyder, who served two terms, has been leading a cybersecurity company since leaving office. The governor, who made Relentless, Positive, Action his mantra, talked about civility and the lack thereof in politics today.

Snyder also talked about a 10-point plan he has written that addresses education and other issues in Michigan. He is hoping candidates and elected officials take a look.

Mark Hackel, Susy Avery, Brian White and Rick Snyder Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then the roundtable of Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Republican strategist Susy Avery and Detroit Deputy Mayor Brian White discusses the hotly contested U.S. Senate race among Democrats, which has Haley Stevens, Abdul El-Sayed and Mallory McMorrow facing each other in the August primary.

White also discussed more good news for Detroit as its population grew again for the third straight year.

Avery discussed the huge dollars coming in for that Senate race — over $1 billion.

The trio also talked about the governor's race and the impact of former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who is running as an independent, on both parties.

Hackel discussed the funding needed to be approved by state legislators for the Selfridge runway and a June 1 deadline.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).