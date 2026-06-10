Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found near Belle Isle amid invesigation involving abandoned vehicle

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A body was recovered from the water near Belle Isle as authorities investigate an abandoned vehicle on the island.

According to Michigan State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard located the body at about 11:55 a.m. while assisting the investigation into the vehicle. There is no threat to the public, and the incident is currently being investigated by MSP.

State Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue