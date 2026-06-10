Body found near Belle Isle amid invesigation involving abandoned vehicle

A body was recovered from the water near Belle Isle as authorities investigate an abandoned vehicle on the island.

According to Michigan State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard located the body at about 11:55 a.m. while assisting the investigation into the vehicle. There is no threat to the public, and the incident is currently being investigated by MSP.

State Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.