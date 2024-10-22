Michigan Matters: Michigan party chairs weigh in on Election 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - With two weeks left and the clock ticking down, Michigan Republican Party Chair Pete Hoekstra and Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters to discuss the presidential race and other contests and talk about what's at stake.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes and Michigan Republican Party Chair Pete Hoekstra. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Hoekstra and Barnes have been at the forefront of the wildest presidential election in history — one that has found Michigan smack dab in the middle as Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and former President and GOP candidate Donald Trump crisscrossing the critical swing state at a record rate.

Barnes and Hoekstra also discuss the open U.S. Senate seat, which finds Rep. Elissa Slotkin and GOP Mike Rogers locked in a heated battle.

Both party chairs also talked about the ground game as each looks for independent voters and those who haven't voted in a while they hope to inspire to show up on Nov. 5.

And each party leader offers a scenario of how voting results in the presidential contest could roll out on election night.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD.)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan)