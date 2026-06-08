Celebrities tee off in Rochester Hills to raise millions for children's health

A star-studded event in Rochester Hills is turning a day on the golf course into meaningful support for local kids.

The Feldman Automotive Children's Miracle Celebrity Invitational brought together celebrities, athletes, and community leaders, all with one goal: raising millions of dollars to support children and families across Southeast Michigan.

Feldman Automotive and the Wahlberg family teamed up to launch the outing six years ago, growing it into one of the region's top charity golf events. Since then, the invitational has raised nearly $8 million to benefit pediatric care.

"This event started with conversations between Mark Wahlberg and I about doing something after COVID for Corewell Health and Children's Miracle Network," said Jay Feldman, chairman and CEO of Feldman Automotive. "This event is going to help over 200,000 families in southeast Michigan affected by various illnesses."

Proceeds from the event go toward programs at Corewell Health that provide life-saving care, specialized equipment, and support services for children and their families.

For Jim Wahlberg, the event is deeply personal.

"We do this in sort of in memory of my mom, and for her, the messaging was always the same. She didn't care about fame, celebrity, and wealth. What are you doing to help others?" he said.

He also highlighted the strength of the families they meet through the event.

"The moms especially, to see their strength and how they persevere," Wahlberg said. "Their children are sick… and you have to stay positive. You don't want your children to be afraid. I see them, and I see my own mom."

Actor and comedian Kevin James stepped in to host the outing while Mark Wahlberg films a movie in Australia. He said the mission behind the event is what matters most.

"They say you're only as happy as your least happy child," James said. "So it really is our responsibility to step up."

Other celebrities, including actor Anthony Anderson, say using their platform to give back is key.

"I'm a firm believer that I'm in a position to use my platform for the betterment of our communities," Anderson said. "That's why I'm here."

Ryan Daly, president of the Corewell Health Foundation of Southeast Michigan, said the need for support is clear.

"Right now in our hospital, a lot of those patients are struggling, going through some really difficult times," Daly said. "But you meet them and their families, and they have such joy and such a positive attitude… it inspires all of us."

Organizers say this year's goal is to raise $1.4 million, with funds staying local to support pediatric care across Southeast Michigan.

The Wahlberg family says giving back isn't optional, it's a responsibility, and events like this are one way to make a lasting impact on children's lives.