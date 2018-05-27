Kati Weis joined the CBS Denver Investigative Team in 2019. Before coming to Denver, Kati worked for five years as an investigative reporter in Mobile, Ala., where she uncovered local and state-wide issues involving pollution, health hazards, corruption, and tax dollar waste. Kati was honored as Best Reporter in the state of Alabama in 2018 by both the Alabama Broadcaster's Association and the Alabama Associated Press. The Society of Environmental Journalists has recognized her work nationally, by awarding her an honorable mention in its 2018 SEJ Awards for her work exposing a hazardous chlorine gas leak in a rural community north of Mobile, which had previously went unreported. In 2019, Kati won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for her work uncovering more than 8,000 violations at local daycares. She was also awarded Best Investigative Reporting by the Alabama Broadcaster's Association in 2017 and 2018.

Her winning story in 2017 found schools across the state of Alabama were not previously testing their water supply for lead content, because there was no state law requiring them to do so. As a result of Kati's reporting, the Alabama State Board of Education announced it would help all public schools across the state test for lead.

Kati moved to Colorado in 2018 with her fiancé, and in 2019, they got married in beautiful Breckenridge! On the winter weekends, you'll find them on the slopes, skiing and snowboarding. In the summer, they love to kayak and hike. Kati is in awe of the breathtaking mountain landscape Colorado has to offer, and is always looking for great recommendations on the best outdoor adventure spots!

Just The Facts

Position: Investigative Producer and Multi-media journalist

Year hired: 2019

Alma Mater: Denison University

Why I am journalist: I find it a powerful privilege to inform communities about important issues they may otherwise wouldn't have known anything about. Through my work, I want to help citizens make informed decisions that will help them stay safe and successful. I want to hold the powerful accountable, ensure our tax dollars are spent responsibly, and serve as a voice for those who feel marginalized in Colorado.

Most memorable interview: When I was pressing a CEO of a local coal terminal about levels of coal dust pollution in nearby homes and an elementary school, I asked him if he was concerned, knowing that breathing in large amounts of coal dust can cause cancer. He responded by asking genuinely, "coal is carcinogenic?" I couldn't believe he didn't seem to know the health risks of his own product.

Dream interview: Every interview is a dream, having the honor to serve communities as a reporter is something I've dreamt of since I was a little girl.

Role model: My mom

Dream job: 60 Minutes

Job you would never attempt: Being a nurse, I have so much respect for what they do, but I'm too squeamish!

Star sign: Leo

First TV appearance: In Spain, on Castilla-La Mancha Television. I was interning at that station while studying abroad in Toledo, Spain, in college. During a live shot at a jam factory, the reporter introduced me as the American intern and asked me what I thought of the jams! I had no idea she was going to do that, and I was so nervous, because my Spanish was still shaky at the time. I responded off the cuff, and got through it no problem. Now I know I can make it through any live shot!

First story: A teacher's retirement party in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Favorite story: A story I investigated about unlicensed daycares on the Alabama Gulf Coast stands out, because it was entirely data-driven. The Alabama Department of Human Resources was mandated by the federal government at the time to begin inspecting, for the very first time, unlicensed daycares, with religious affiliations, if they received federal funding. I requested all of those inspection reports, and DHR sent them to me in paper copies. So, I created a database by hand from the reports, and found more than 8,000 violations at the facilities collectively. It was actually a fun process going through the reports, making the database, and finding just how unsafe many of these daycares were.

Hidden talent: I'm a pretty good dancer! I'm usually the first one on the dance floor at any party.

Favorite musician: I love so many kinds of music, it would be hard to say.

Hometown: Mobile, Ala.

Number of children: Three wonderful step kids!

Hobbies: Skiing, dancing, kayaking, drinking coffee, and eating burritos and pasta

Favorite food: See above (:

Number of siblings: Four

Favorite vacation spot: Spain!

What's one word that best describes CBS4: Dedicated

Least favorite household chore: Lawn work

Favorite word: Love

Least favorite words: Hate

Favorite noise: Music

Least favorite noise: Mix-minus

What music are you listening to lately? Electronic dance music!

What keeps you in Colorado? Those awe-inspiring mountains!

What's the biggest risk you've taken? Parasailing

Who would play you in a movie? Barbara Walters – she totally deserves a movie

