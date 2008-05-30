CBS News

Pat Milton, an award-winning journalist, is a senior producer of the CBS News Investigative Unit, specializing in national security, terrorism and federal law enforcement.

She joined CBS News in 2008 after more than two decades with The Associated Press where she reported on scores of the nation's biggest news events. At CBS News, she has contributed to major news coverage including the Paris attacks, Sandy Hook massacre, the capture of Mexican drug lord El Chapo, the Colorado theater shootings, and the Boston Marathon bombing. She was on the CBS news team that earned an Emmy for its coverage of the Boston bombing.

Milton has co-produced segments for 60 Minutes, including a behind the scenes look at the FBI's investigation into the Boston Marathon bombing, the DEA's international hunt for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, a look inside the New York Police Department's counter terrorism bureau, and in-depth interviews with FBI Director Jim Comey and CIA Director John Brennan. She was on the team that produced the documentary film, "The Spymasters: The CIA in the Crosshairs."

She also secured the first television interview with undercover FBI agent Jack Garcia, who, as Jack Falcone, became only the second law enforcement officer in history to be invited to be a member of La Cosa Nostra. She regularly files reports for CBS Radio and CBSN, CBS's digital network.

At The Associated Press, Milton led coverage of the mid-air explosion of TWA Flight 800 off the coast Long Island that killed 230 people and raised questions whether a bomb or missile might be to blame. The coverage was nominated by the AP for the Pulitzer Prize.

She reported for the AP on the 9/11 attacks, the bombing of the World Trade Center in 1993 and obtained several exclusive interviews with New York Yankees boss George Steinbrenner.

She was twice selected as AP reporter of the year in New York.

Milton authored "In the Blink of an Eye," which told the inside story of the FBI's investigation into the TWA Flight 800 crash.

Milton is an attorney, licensed to practice law in New York and Washington, D.C. She holds a B.A. in History and a Master's Degree in Public Administration.

She is a member of the Overseas Press Club of America, the Washington National Press Club, the Investigative Reporters and Editors and the New York Bar Association.