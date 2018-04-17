CBS News

Ed O'Keefe is a CBS News political correspondent based in Washington, D.C., reporting for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

O'Keefe has reported on congressional and presidential politics for The Washington Post since 2008. He joined CBS News as a contributor in 2017.

Since 2008, O'Keefe has covered or contributed reporting on the presidential campaigns of Jeb Bush, Hillary Clinton, John McCain, Barack Obama, Mitt Romney, Marco Rubio and Donald Trump, as well as dozens of key House and Senate races. On Capitol Hill, he has reported extensively on debates over gun control, immigration policy, health-care reform and federal spending. He covered the "fiscal cliff" showdown of late 2012; the 2013 government shutdown and recent shutdowns; the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch; and dozens of contentious congressional hearings, including former FBI Director James Comey's dramatic testimony last year.

Over the course of nearly 13 years at The Washington Post, O'Keefe has covered federal agencies, federal employees and a range of policy issues, from the repeal of the Pentagon's "don't ask, don't tell" policy to the decline of the U.S. Postal Service and cases of questionable government spending. He also briefly covered the war in Iraq.

O'Keefe is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. He is a graduate of American University and was born and raised in Delmar, N.Y.