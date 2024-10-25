4 space station fliers return to Earth after record-setting 235-day mission

Strapped into the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, three NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut returned to Earth early Friday, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico to close out an extended 235-day expedition to the International Space Station.

After a high-speed re-entry above Central America and a steep descent to the Gulf, Crew 8 commander Matthew Dominick, co-pilot Michael Barratt, astronaut Jeanette Epps and cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin settled to a gentle, on-target splashdown south of Pensacola, Florida, at 3:29 a.m. EDT.

An infrared view of the Crew Dragon's descent to an on-target splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico south of Pensacola, Florida. NASA TV

A SpaceX team stationed nearby was on the scene within minutes to stabilize the capsule, make sure no toxic propellant fumes were present and then to haul it aboard a nearby recovery ship where NASA flight surgeons and support personnel were standing by to carry the returning station fliers out of the crew cabin.

Despite two hours of exercise per day throughout their stay in orbit, returning station astronauts need about a month or more to regain their "land legs" after months in the weightless environment of space.

As such, Dominick, Barratt, Epps and Grebenkin were expected to be carried out of the Crew Dragon and placed on stretchers before being rolled inside the ship for initial medical checks and calls to family and friends. All four appeared in good spirits, smiling and waving as they were rolled inside.

Mission duration was 235 days three hours and 35 minutes, during which the spacecraft circled the globe 3,776 times covering 100 million miles since launch from the Kennedy Space Center on March 3.

A pre-launch shot of the Crew * astronauts in a SpaceX simulator (left to right): cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, co-pilot Michael Barratt, commander Matthew Dominick and astronaut Jeanette Epps. NASA

The crew originally expected to return to Earth in September. But the flight slipped into early October in the wake of a decision to delay the launch of their Crew 9 replacements because of problems with Boeing's Starliner crew ferry ship.

NASA eventually ruled out bringing Starliner commander Barry "Butch" Wilmore and co-pilot Sunita Williams back to Earth aboard the Boeing spacecraft. Instead, the Starliner came down without its crew on September 7 and Crew 9 was launched with just two passengers -- Nick Hague and cosmonaut Alexander Gobrunov -- on Sept. 28.

That freed up two seats aboard the Crew Dragon for Wilmore and Williams to use when they come home next February with Hague and Gorbunov.

Sorting all that out pushed the Crew 8 departure into October. NASA and SpaceX then were repeatedly held up by high winds and rough seas at the approved splashdown sites, much of it related to hurricanes Helene and Milton.

But this week, conditions in the Gulf finally met NASA's safety guidelines and the crew was cleared to undock and head for home.

With Crew 8 safely back on Earth, the Crew 9 crew will board their own Crew Dragon capsule early Sunday, Nov. 3, undock from the Harmony module's forward port and then redock at its space-facing port.

The next day, an ISS-bound SpaceX cargo ship is scheduled for launch from the Kennedy Space Center. After an automated rendezvous, the ship will dock at the just vacated forward port on Nov. 5, election day in the United States.