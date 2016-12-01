David Pogue

David Pogue is a contributor to "CBS Sunday Morning" and a tech critic for Yahoo Finance, after 13 years as the personal-technology columnist for The New York Times. He's also a monthly columnist for Scientific American and host of science shows on PBS's "NOVA." He's been a correspondent for "CBS Sunday Morning" since 2002.

With more than 3 million books in print, Pogue is one of the world's bestselling how-to authors. He wrote or co-wrote seven books in the "For Dummies" series (including Macs, Magic, Opera and Classical Music). In 1999, he launched his own series of complete, funny computer books called the Missing Manual series, which now includes 120 titles.

Pogue graduated summa cum laude from Yale in 1985, with distinction in Music, and he spent 10 years conducting and arranging Broadway musicals in New York. He's won three Emmy Awards, two Webby Awards, a Loeb Award for journalism, and an honorary doctorate in music. He's also been profiled on "48 Hours" and "60 Minutes."

He lives in Connecticut with his wife and three children.