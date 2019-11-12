Nikole Killion CBS News

Nikole Killion is a correspondent for CBS News based in Washington D.C. Killion reports for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," "CBS This Morning" and CBSN, the 24/7 digital streaming news service.

Previously, Killion was a correspondent for CBS Newspath, the Network's 24-hour television newsgathering service for CBS stations and broadcasters around the world.

Since joining CBS News, Killion landed one of the first interviews with both Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), following the congresswoman's endorsement of him for the 2020 presidential election. Killion has also contributed to CBS News coverage on a range of topics including the State of the Union and Virginia's political crisis in early 2019. She also led Newspath's coverage of the impeachment inquiry, the Democratic debates, the Mueller Report, the partial government shutdown and the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She has traveled to major breaking news events including Hurricanes Michael and Dorian in Florida and the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Killion joined CBS News in 2018 from Hearst Television's Washington bureau where she was a correspondent. A veteran D.C. journalist, Killion has covered every presidential campaign since the 2008 election and interviewed countless newsmakers, including former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. She reported on the papal visits of Pope Francis and Pope Benedict to the United States. Her reporting on the opioid crisis was also featured in a special for Hearst's syndicated program, "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien."

Prior to her years at Hearst, Killion covered the capital region as an anchor/reporter for WJLA-TV and NewsChannel 8 in Washington, DC and an anchor for WHAG-TV in Hagerstown, MD. She began her career at NBC News in New York.

Killion graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association and the National Association of Black Journalists.