Jo Ling Kent CBS/Matthew Taplinger

Journalist Jo Ling Kent joined CBS News in July 2023 as the senior business and technology correspondent for CBS News, where her reporting is featured across all CBS News programs and platforms.

Kent has more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of technology and business in the U.S., as well as the emergence of China as a global economic power. At CBS News, Kent adds to the division's existing reporting on international economics, including everything from personal finance and consumer trends to the Federal Reserve and the World Bank.

During her career, Kent has reported extensively on such critical issues as artificial intelligence's impact on our lives, viral disinformation; social media privacy issues, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global supply chain. She has also led investigations into the conditions of workers at Amazon's warehouses and Facebook's influence on the 2016 elections.

Kent joined CBS News after six years as the business and tech correspondent for all NBC News and MSNBC platforms, where her reporting earned an Edward R. Murrow Award and three Emmy nominations.

From 2013 to 2016, Kent covered major tech companies and startups as a correspondent and podcast host for the Fox Business Network.

Earlier, she was an investigative and general assignment reporter at NBC Connecticut, where she was part of the news team that earned a Peabody for coverage of the Sandy Hook school shooting. She also covered the 2012 presidential race as a campaign embed reporter for NBC News.

Kent began her career in Beijing, China, as a digital reporter in ABC News' Beijing bureau and then as an associate producer at CNN.

Kent speaks Mandarin and was a U.S. Fulbright Scholar to China, focused on women's access to legal aid.

She holds two master's degrees in international affairs from the London School of Economics and Peking University and a BA from Rice University. Kent is an active member of the Asian American Journalists Association, a former term member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and currently serves on the board of Libraries Without Borders U.S. and the advisory board of the Very Asian Foundation.

Kent is from Minnetonka, Minn., and is based in Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband and two daughters.