Lana Zak CBS/Gail Schulman

Lana Zak is evening anchor and principal weekend anchor for CBSN, CBS News' 24-hour digital streaming network. Lana is a multiple Emmy, Edward R. Murrow, Peabody, Frontpage, and DuPont awarded journalist.

At CBS, Lana has anchored major breaking news stories, including the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the results of the 2020 election. She regularly interviews key political decision makers, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, and Interior-Secretary Nominee Deb Haaland. Just before the runoff election in Georgia, then-Senate candidate Jon Ossoff pledged to Lana that no matter the outcome, he would "accept the election results." And after the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, House Whip James Clyburn made headlines when he told Lana he believed the assault was an "inside job."

Lana joined CBSN from ABC News where she was a member of the White House Press Corps. As a Washington correspondent she covered the Trump and Obama administrations, Capitol Hill, and the Supreme Court. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Lana reported from every battleground state leading up to the election.

Lana began her career as anchor producer for Diane Sawyer, rising to the position of coordinating producer for ABC News Special Units. Lana's work has appeared on every platform including broadcast, radio, print and digital. While producing for Bob Woodruff, Lana became the first female in history to climb the barrels of the iconic George Washington Bridge.

A Fulbright and Truman Scholar, Lana holds a bachelor's degree in political science and journalism and mass communications from the University of Iowa, where she served as the student body president. Lana holds a master's degree in public policy, with a concentration in international security and political economy, from Harvard University.

Lana has lived in Korea, Spain and the U.S. She has traveled to all seven continents, and lives in New York with her husband and their extremely curious twin daughters and son.