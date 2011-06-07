Nancy Giles

Nancy Giles has been a contributor to the Peabody Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" since 2003, voicing her opinions on everything from politics and race to pop culture and the conspiracy of high heels.

As an actress, she was in the ensemble cast of ABC-TV's Emmy Award-winning series "China Beach," and was the announcer and sometimes co-host of "Fox After Breakfast." On film: "Joshua," the documentary "Before the Music Dies," "True Crime," "Working Girl," and "Big." On radio: "The Jay Thomas Morning Show" (New York City), and "Giles and Moriarty" with CBS News correspondent Erin Moriarty (Philadelphia). "G&M" won back-to-back "Gracie" Awards (American Women in Radio and Television) for Best Talk Show. You've also heard her voice on commercials, animated series, and subliminally in plus-size clothing stores.

Giles toured with Chicago's Second City, won a Theatre World Award for "Mayor: The Musical" Off-Broadway, and has written and performed two solo pieces: "Black Comedy: The Wacky Side of Racism" and "Notes of a Negro Neurotic." She's adapting that material, essays, and other embarrassing stories for a book she's praying people will buy.