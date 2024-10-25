McDonald's E. coli outbreak has sickened at least 75 people in 13 states, CDC says

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said at least 75 people across 13 states have been sickened by the recent E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

The CDC confirmed one fatality linked to the outbreak, as had been previously reported. About 22 people have been hospitalized, and two people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious health issue that can cause kidney failure. The person who died, an older person from Colorado, isn't one of the people who developed HUS, the CDC said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.