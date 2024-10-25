Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

McDonald's E. coli outbreak has sickened at least 75 people in 13 states, CDC says

By Aimee Picchi

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Onions linked to E. coli outbreak
Onions investigated as source of deadly E. coli outbreak 01:07

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said at least 75 people across 13 states have been sickened by the recent E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers. 

The CDC confirmed one fatality linked to the outbreak, as had been previously reported. About 22 people have been hospitalized, and two people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious health issue that can cause kidney failure. The person who died, an older person from Colorado, isn't one of the people who developed HUS, the CDC said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.