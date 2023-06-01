Elise Preston is a CBS News correspondent based in Los Angeles. She reports for all broadcasts and platforms, including the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," "CBS Mornings," "CBS Saturday Morning" and "CBS Weekend News."

Previously, Preston was a freelance correspondent for CBS News and Newspath where she covered the death of Tyre Nichols and the case against the Memphis police officers, the impact of devastating winter storms across the United States, the death of Lisa Marie Presley and the 2022 teacher strike in Columbus, Ohio.

Prior to joining CBS Newspath in February 2020, Preston was a weekday anchor for WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee Wisconsin, where she earned an Emmy nomination for a piece about a local family raising funds for kids struggling with mental illness. Previously, Preston held posts at CBS affiliates WREG in Memphis, Tennessee, and KFDA in Amarillo, Texas. She started her career as an

assignment editor in Norfolk, Virginia.

Preston is a proud graduate of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications at Hampton University and a 2020 inductee into Hampton University's Forty Under 40 Alumni Society. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

Preston is a Columbus, Ohio, native.