Adriana Diaz CBS News

Adriana Diaz is a CBS News correspondent based in Chicago.

Diaz has done extensive reporting for CBS News on the Flint water crisis and Chicago's gun violence epidemic, including a week spent in gang-controlled territory. She spent a month covering the school shooting in Parkland, Florida and the youth movement that followed. Diaz also covered the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and has followed one survivor's journey to recovery.

Previously, Diaz was CBS News' Asia correspondent based in Beijing, China, where she used her Mandarin skills to report from China on U.S.-Chinese relations, Chinese politics, science, and culture. Diaz reported from inside North Korea twice, documenting the country's political pageantry and isolation. Her Asia assignments also included reporting from the Korean Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Japan, and Laos.

As a CBS Newspath correspondent, Diaz covered Pope Francis' visits to Brazil in 2013, Israel and Palestine in 2014, Cuba in 2015, and Mexico in 2016. She was part of the first team dispatched to Havana for the normalization of relations with the U.S. in December 2014 and covered the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia. Prior to joining CBS News in New York in 2012, Diaz reported for the in-school news program Channel One News and hosted Yahoo's Trending Now web show.

Before journalism, Diaz was a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs. She attended Princeton University, majoring in Public and International Affairs at its Woodrow Wilson School. She received her Master's in Public Affairs and Public Administration in a dual degree program at Columbia University and France's Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris (Science Po).

She was born and raised in New York City to parents from the Dominican Republic. She attended Stuyvesant High School and was Miss New York USA 2006 and Miss New York Teen USA 2003. Adriana speaks Mandarin, Spanish, and French.