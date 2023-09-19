David Schechter CBS News

David Schechter is a national environmental correspondent and the host of the "On the Dot with David Schechter," a guided journey to explore how we're changing the earth and earth is changing us. His people-focused reports air on CBS-owned stations across the country and CBS Stations' local news streaming channels.

As a member of the CBS News Innovation Lab, Schechter and producing partners Chance Horner and Haley Rush, capture a spirit of adventure, camaraderie, curiosity and fun while exploring the causes and solutions of climate change. He also co-founded the CBS E-Team; training local reporters, meteorologists and news managers to break through the barriers that keep them from covering climate change.

Featuring cinematic videography, "On the Dot" is uniquely produced to take the audience on a journey of discovery; often transporting them to amazing places where scientists are measuring and documenting climate change. The franchise name is inspired by the words of astronomer Carl Sagan, who reminded American's that, seen from the vastness of space, we all live together on a tiny, blue dot.

Schechter returned to CBS in 2022, where he had worked from 1999-2006 as an investigative reporter at WCCO-TV, the CBS-owned station in Minneapolis-St. Paul. Recently, he spent 16 years with WFAA-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he was a senior reporter as well as the host and co-producer of the franchise, "Verify Road Trip."

In 2021, Schechter and Horner won a 2021 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Silver Baton for reporting about climate change. He's also a two-time winner of the national Murrow Award for documentary, three-time Scripps Howard National Journalism Award winner, recipient of the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Political Reporting and a James Beard Award Finalist. Schechter, a University of Michigan graduate, is a patented inventor and a Poynter Institute Ethics Fellow.