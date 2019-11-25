Meg Oliver CBS/Michele Crowe

Meg Oliver is a correspondent for CBS News based in New York City. Oliver reports for all CBS News programs and platforms, including "CBS Mornings," "CBS This Morning: Saturday," the "CBS Evening News" and CBSN, the 24/7 digital streaming news network.

Oliver is a veteran journalist with more than two decades of reporting and anchoring experience. For the past two years, Oliver has been reporting on a wide range of breaking news stories around the country — and the world — as a correspondent for CBS Newspath, the 24/7 newsgathering service for CBS stations and broadcasters around the world. This year alone, she has reported for CBS News broadcasts on the number of deaths occurring at trampoline parks that go unreported; on the dive boat fire that killed nearly three dozen people and featured an interview with a man who lost five family members; on the devastating wildfire in Paradise, California. and on the opioid epidemic.

Reporting for Newspath from London, Oliver covered the London Bridge terrorist attack, and domestically she covered Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. She also reported heavily on the story of a Florida teenager who ran away with her soccer coach. After the teen was found, Oliver was the only network correspondent to sit down with her parents.

She first joined CBS News in 2006 as the overnight anchor of "Up to the Minute" and as a correspondent for "The Early Show." In 2009 she was a correspondent and anchor for ABC News. She returned to CBS News as a freelancer in 2015, where she also anchored on CBSN, covering such breaking news as the San Bernardino shooting and the murders of WDBJ-TV anchor Allison Parker and her videographer Adam Ward.

Before CBS News, Oliver was the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. anchor at KGPE-TV, the CBS affiliate in Fresno, California. Prior to that, Oliver was an anchor-reporter at WKBD/WWJ-TV, a CBS-owned operation in her hometown of Detroit. Earlier, she was a reporter in Seattle for Northwest Cable News. Oliver began her broadcasting career as an anchor-reporter at KCFW-TV in Kalispell, Montana.

Oliver's journalism has earned her several Society of Professional Journalist honors as well as Associated Press Awards for breaking news and continuing coverage.

Oliver graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Montana. She and her husband are the proud parents of three children.