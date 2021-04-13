Enrique Acevedo CBS News/John Paul Filo

Enrique Acevedo, an Emmy award-winning reporter, has reported in English and Spanish from conflict zones, disasters, and world news events – including the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S.-Mexico border, drug wars in his native Mexico, the AIDS epidemic in Africa, the Boston Marathon bombing, and the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. He has also distinguished himself reporting for NBC Telemundo and the Latin American media giant, Televisa.