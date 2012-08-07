Peter Greenberg CBS News

Peter Greenberg, CBS News' travel editor, reports regularly on a broad range of travel-related news for "CBS This Morning," "CBS Sunday Morning" and the "CBS Evening News."

He also hosts the nationally syndicated Peter Greenberg Worldwide Radio show, broadcast each week from a different remote location around the world.

A multiple Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter and producer, Greenberg is the consummate insider when it comes to reporting the travel business as news. Travel Weekly named him one of the most influential people in travel, along with Bill Marriott and Richard Branson. This year he will be inducted into the U.S. Travel Association's Hall of Leaders for his contributions to the travel industry.

Among his other honors, Greenberg received a News & Documentary Emmy Award as part of the Dateline team for outstanding coverage of a breaking news story about the ditching of the US Airways plane in "Miracle on the Hudson."

He is Chief Contributing Editor for Michelin Travel and co-author of Michelin's new "Like a Local" guides. He currently serves as Editor at Large of Global Business Travel magazine. He is also a contributing writer to AARP The Magazine, Parade, AARP.org, Forbes.com, CBS.com, Oprah.com, and more. He has been a featured guest on CNN, "The Oprah Winfrey Show", "The View", "Late Night with Conan O'Brien", "Dr. Phil", "Extra", "The O'Reilly Factor", and "Larry King Live".

Greenberg is the author of the New York Times best-selling "Travel Detective" series. His most recent book, "The Best Places for Everything", reveals the best places to find life-changing experiences. Previous titles include the New York Times best-sellers "Don't Go There!" and "The Complete Travel Detective Bible."

He produces and co-hosts a series of groundbreaking television specials called "The Royal Tour," featuring personal, one-on-one journeys through countries with their heads of state, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, the King of Jordan, the President of Mexico, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, and the President of Peru.

He was the creator, co-executive producer and host of CNBC's acclaimed specials "Inside American Airlines: A Week in the Life" and "Cruise Inc: Big Money on the High Seas." He is co-executive producer of "Baggage Battles", airing on the Travel Channel, and The History Channel's upcoming two-hour special, "Lost Magic."

An expert in aviation safety and security, Greenberg is creator and co-executive producer of "Secrets of the Black Box", a special series for The History Channel that investigated the world's most tragic aviation disasters. His one-hour Dateline special, entitled "Black Box Mystery: The Crash of the Concorde", revealed what really happened when the supersonic aircraft crashed outside of Paris in 2000.

Greenberg is a sought-after expert speaker and moderator. He is a keynote speaker at annual summits for the World Travel and Tourism Council, the Global Business Travel Association and Virtuoso. He is a guest speaker at events hosted by Visa, Bloomberg, AARP, and numerous other B2B and B2C organizations.

His website, PeterGreenberg.com, is a leading travel news resource for consumers and industry insiders.

Finally, when he is not traveling the globe, Greenberg also serves as an active volunteer fireman in New York.