Elaine Quijano CBS News

Elaine Quijano is an anchor for CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming service, and a correspondent for CBS News contributing to all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

In her role at CBSN, Quijano anchors weekday coverage and hosts the nightly politics show "Red & Blue." She also anchors the Sunday edition of "CBS Weekend News," and her reporting is regularly featured on "CBS This Morning" and the "CBS Evening News."

Quijano led political coverage on CBSN throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and anchored CBSN coverage of primary, debate and political convention nights. Most notably, Quijano was named moderator for the 2016 vice presidential debate, marking the first time an anchor from a digital network would moderate a national debate in a general election campaign.

Based in New York, Quijano is a versatile correspondent, equally adept at covering breaking news and human interest stories. Moreover, her deep journalism background includes covering the White House, the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.

Quijano joined CBS News in 2010. Since then, she has traveled extensively and covered a variety of stories, including the Boston Marathon bombings, Superstorm Sandy, and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Quijano was also part of the CBS News team that received an Alfred I. duPont Award for the network's coverage of the 2012 Newtown shootings. In 2011, Quijano revealed in a report that the White House did not send presidential condolence letters to the families of service members who committed suicide. After her report, President Obama reversed that policy.

Prior to joining CBS News, she worked for CNN as a Washington, D.C.-based correspondent. While there, she reported from various beats, including the White House, the Pentagon and the Supreme Court.

Quijano was named a White House correspondent for CNN in 2006 and covered the administrations of President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. During that time, she reported on the Bush administration's war on terror, his failed push for comprehensive immigration reform and the financial crisis that emerged in the fall of 2008. She also traveled around the world, visiting a host of cities, including Kabul, Afghanistan, Islamabad, Pakistan and Beijing, China. Before being named a White House correspondent, she covered Bush's 2004 reelection campaign and the campaign of vice presidential candidate John Edwards.

Prior to that, Quijano was a correspondent for CNN Newsource, the Network's affiliate news service. She was part of Newsource's round-the-clock coverage of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and reported for CNN affiliates across the nation. Quijano also traveled to Kuwait City just days before the U.S. launched its invasion of Iraq in 2003, and provided extended onsite coverage.

Previously, Quijano was a general assignment reporter for WFTS-TV in Tampa, Florida. She also worked as a reporter/producer/anchor for WCIA-TV in Champaign, Illinois.

Quijano holds a degree in journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.