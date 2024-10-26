Saturday Sessions: The Red Clay Strays perform "Wanna Be Loved" The Red Clay Strays is one of music's fastest rising bands. Formed in 2016 in Mobile, Alabama, this rock and roll band fronted by singer Brandon Coleman cuts its teeth playing gigs at local venues across the Southeast. They broke out in 2022 with the release of their debut album. Now, the group was nominated for a CMA award. They released their sophomore album, "Made by These Moments," this summer. Here are The Red Clay Strays with "Wanna Be Loved."