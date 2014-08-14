Vladimir Duthiers CBS News

Vladimir Duthiers is a CBS News correspondent based in New York. Duthiers is part of the team delivering the first look at the day's top stories for "CBS This Morning" and also serves as anchor for CBSN, the 24/7 digital streaming network from CBS News. His work has been featured on "CBS This Morning," the "CBS Evening News," "CBS Sunday Morning" "48 Hours" and all CBS News platforms.

The Peabody Award and Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered a wide-range of breaking and feature stories since joining CBS News in 2014. He spent a month covering the protests against police in the aftermath of a white police officer shooting an unarmed African-American man in Ferguson, Missouri and spent several weeks reporting on the police manhunt for Eric Matthew Frein, who allegedly killed a Pennsylvania State Police officer. He's flown with the Navy's Blue Angels, embedded with the USAF in South Korea and Guam, flew a training mission in the back seat of an F-16 Viper miles from the DMZ separating North Korea and South Korea, and interviewed the commander of US Pacific Command, Admiral Harry Harrison. He also traveled to Brazil's Amazon jungle to report on how deforestation contributes to climate change.

Duthiers' reporting exploring the roots of Muslim extremism in the volatile suburbs of Paris and Brussels in the aftermath of the coordinated terrorist attacks in France that killed 130 people in November 2015 was the first documentary project for the CBSN Originals series. He was also nominated for an SPJ Sigma Delta Chi Award for his profile on Inside international basketball star Sebastien Bellin's remarkable eight-month journey of recovery after being nearly killed in the attack in Brussels, Belgium in March of 2016.

In 2016, Duthiers anchored CBSN's live coverage of the 2016 Republican and Democratic conventions and every debate between Former Secretary of State Hillary and Donald Trump.

Duthiers has interviewed several high-profile politicians including Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the late Senator John McCain, Senator Bernie Sanders and former FBI Director James Comey. He has also interviewed business leaders including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Duthiers has also interviewed basketball superstar Russell Westbrook as well as acclaimed celebrities and artists such as Oprah Winfrey, Harry Belafonte, Slash, Dave Grohl, Lin Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys and Cher. He was part of CBS News' special coverage of the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry & Meghan Markle.

Before CBS News, Duthiers was an international correspondent at CNN, based in Lagos, Nigeria. His work there was honored with a Peabody Award for his reporting on the more than 200 girls kidnapped from their school in Northeastern Nigeria by the Islamist terror group Boko Haram. During his assignment in Nigeria, Duthiers reported extensively on the terrorist activities of Boko Haram which has been responsible for killing thousands of Nigerians since 2009. While in the region, Duthiers covered the ongoing military intervention in Mali, the terrorist attack on the Amenas gas plant in Algeria, the trial and sentencing of the former Liberian warlord Charles Taylor at the ICC in Sierra Leone, the crash of Dana Air Flight 992, and President Barack Obama's visit to Senegal. He also reported from the Middle East on the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, from the streets of Bangkok during Thailand's political turmoil and the birth of the royal baby Prince George in July 2013.

He began his career at CNN in 2009 as a production assistant on the news program "Amanpour" before going on to serve as an associate producer for "Anderson Cooper 360°." He was among the first journalists to arrive in Haiti to cover the 2010 earthquake and was part of the team that won two Emmy Awards for their coverage.

Prior to his career in journalism, Duthiers spent 18 years in the investment management industry, most recently as a managing director at an investment company, where he led global investment initiatives for clients based in 21 countries.

Duthiers graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a B.A. in political science and from Columbia University with a M.S. in journalism. He is fluent in French and Haitian Creole and is learning Mandarin Chinese.