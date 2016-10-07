David Begnaud CBS News

David Begnaud is the lead national correspondent for "CBS This Morning" based in New York. He joined the Network in 2015 and his reporting, featured across all CBS News broadcasts and platforms including "CBS This Morning," the "CBS Evening News," "48 Hours," CBS Sunday Morning" and CBSN, has earned him some of journalism's most prestigious awards.

One of Begnaud's most notable assignments was his coverage of Hurricane Maria when it hit Puerto Rico in October 2017. He spent more time covering Puerto Rico's recovery than any other network news correspondent, traveling to the island countless times, and breaking numerous significant stories. His distinctive, unmatched reporting resulted in government action, and throughout the crisis, he delivered sustained coverage on all platforms -- especially on social media. His coverage of Hurricane Maria earned him the prestigious George Polk award for public service in 2018. The award, as the nominating committee states, places "a premium on investigative work that is original, resourceful, and thought provoking." Begnaud also received Radio Television Digital News Association's First Amendment Leadership Award his for significant contribution to the protection of the First Amendment and freedom of the press.

At CBS News, Begnaud has covered major news stories around the world including the shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, and the devastating earthquake that hit Ecuador in April of 2016 leaving hundreds dead and thousands injured. In the summer of 2017, he covered Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Hurricane Irma in Florida, and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Begnaud's coverage of important national and international stories is also featured prominently on CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news service.

Prior to CBS, Begnaud covered a wide variety of national breaking news from weather to crime for several news organizations. Previously, he created and reported for "Newsbreaker" at ORA-TV, a social media platform for current events and breaking news and was a contributing correspondent for "Entertainment Tonight," the No. 1 syndicated entertainment newsmagazine in the world.

His career began in local news at KLFY-TV as an unpaid "teen reporter" while in high school, in his home state of Louisiana. Upon graduation, KLFY-TV hired him as a full-time reporter. He later became the weekend morning and evening news anchor. During the week he attended college, and graduated from the University of Louisiana, Lafayette in 2005.