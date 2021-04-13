Seth Doane CBS News

Seth Doane is a Rome-based correspondent for CBS News. In addition to traveling with Pope Francis and covering the Vatican, Doane's reportage also includes coverage of the wider region from earthquakes in Italy, to terrorist attacks in France, to the refugee and migrant crisis in the waters of the Mediterranean.

The Peabody Award-winning journalist was previously based in Beijing. During three years as CBS News' Asia correspondent, Doane covered a wide range of breaking news and feature stories across the region. He made an intrepid journey into the South China Sea to glimpse China's island-building efforts, traveled into closed-off North Korea twice, and reported from across China on issues from economics, to human rights, to the politics of the ruling Communist Party. In Japan he suited up to go inside reactor four at the nuclear power plant in Fukushima and covered the fallout of the earthquake and tsunami there.

Doane has traveled to around 70 countries and has filed stories from the front lines of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, has covered natural disasters from the tsunami that struck Asia to the earthquake that rattled Haiti. He received the Peabody Award for a trip he took solo to Darfur (shooting, producing and reporting on the humanitarian situation there).

When he was based in New York, Doane traveled extensively across the United States and, for a time, focused on a series titled "The Other America" which chronicled the downturn of the U.S. economy ahead of the "Great Recession." His reports showed people lining up before dawn for free medical clinics and took viewers inside a restaurant at the moment it had to lay off its employees.

Doane contributes to all CBS News broadcasts and platforms and has reported regularly for "CBS Sunday Morning," filing feature pieces including stories about gondolas in Venice or leis in Hawaii and also harder issue stories about gun regulations in Australia or life in North Korea.

Before joining CBS News, Doane was the New Delhi, India-based correspondent for CNN International. Doane started his on-camera career at "Channel One News" the in-school television news broadcast which at the time was watched by nearly eight million students each morning.

His first job in TV was with the special projects unit for Fox 5 (WNYW-TV) in New York. While there, Doane was nominated for a local Emmy Award in the investigative category for a report he helped produce about school security -- at the age of 22.

Doane graduated from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Southern California (USC). He graduated in 2000 with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. He was born and raised on Cape Cod in Massachusetts where his family has lived for generations.