Nancy Chen CBS/Michele Crowe

Nancy Chen is a CBS News correspondent, reporting across all broadcasts and platforms.

Prior to joining CBS News, Chen was a weekday anchor and reporter at WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C. She joined WJLA-TV from WHDH-TV in Boston, where she spent five years as a weekend anchor and weekday reporter.

Throughout her career, she has covered a variety of stories on the national and global level, including the Kyle Rittenhouse trial; the Congressional ballpark shooting; the Boston Marathon bombings and aftermath; the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Brazil; the 2015 Super Bowl; the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and the 2013 EF5 Moore, Oklahoma, tornado.

Chen joined WHDH-TV from KSBY-TV in San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara, Calif., where she was a multimedia journalist. She also worked as a web producer at KABC-TV in Los Angeles and was involved in production for NBC Sports in Beijing during the 2008 Summer Olympics. She began her career as a print reporter, writing for the Tulsa World for three years.

Chen was born in Texas and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where her family still lives. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in international relations as a Trustee Scholar and also studied Chinese at Peking University in Beijing.