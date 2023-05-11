Cecilia Vega CBS News

Cecilia Vega is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and 60 Minutes correspondent who joined the CBS newsmagazine in 2023.

Vega came to CBS after 12 years at ABC where she was the network's chief White House correspondent and anchor of several broadcasts, including "Good Morning America" and the Saturday edition of "World News Tonight."

Vega has reported on major stories of national and international significance from around the world, and conducted hundreds of high-profile interviews with political newsmakers, world leaders and celebrities.

Vega has covered every presidential and midterm election, presidential debate and political convention since 2012. She was the lead correspondent on Hillary Clinton's 2016 run for the White House, logging more than 239,000 miles in the air and more than 500 days on the campaign trail.

As chief White House correspondent covering President Joe Biden, Vega's exchanges with the president and members of his administration regularly made headlines. Her reporting from the U.S.-Mexico border broke news by shining a light on overcrowded conditions inside detention centers and pushed the White House to answer tough questions about the influx of migrants, children in those detention facilities and separated families.

Vega served as a senior White House correspondent covering the Trump administration. Her one-on-one exchanges with the president over topics ranging from the origins of the Covid-19 virus to Russian interference in our elections led to some of the most defining moments of the administration. During those four years she reported on every historic moment- from Supreme Court appointments and presidential impeachments to the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the Mueller report.

Vega also covered the reelection of President Barack Obama.

In addition to her political coverage, Vega's reports on the Fukushima nuclear disaster took her inside the power plant -- twice. She was in St. Peter's Square for the papal conclave that elected Pope Francis. Vega has also reported from a submarine at the bottom of the Arctic Sea and in the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina.

At ABC News, Vega also served as a national correspondent based in Los Angeles, where her assignments took her to nearly every state. Prior to joining network news, Vega was an Emmy-winning reporter at KGO-TV in San Francisco and made her mark as an award-winning print reporter, including at her hometown paper, The San Francisco Chronicle.

Vega is a San Francisco Bay Area native. She and her husband, Ricardo, live in Washington, D.C., with their rambunctious Boston Terrier, Jalisco.