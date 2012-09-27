Tracy Smith CBS News

Tracy Smith is a correspondent for "CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley" and "48 Hours."

Smith is a versatile correspondent who is equally adept at interviewing actor and comic Billy Crystal as she is going head-to-head with outspoken New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Her work on "CBS Sunday Morning" has included covering news, the arts, pop culture and celebrity interviews such as pop star Kelly Clarkson, rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent, and actor Michael Douglas. She's also reported such diverse topics as medical breakthroughs in treating pediatric cancer, efforts to control the mosquito population and couples choosing to go childless.

At "48 Hours," she reported a groundbreaking and critically-praised broadcast on the topic of bullying, another on dating violence and one on surviving sexual abuse. Smith also was part of the team that won an Emmy for "Caught," the 48 Hours broadcast about the Boston Marathon bombing.

While at CBS News, Smith has also covered such major national and international news events as the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Hurricane Katrina, the Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy and the 2008 presidential campaign.

Smith joined CBS News in 2000. While at CBS News, she's served as a national correspondent for The Early Show. She also co-anchored the Saturday Early Show and has reported on a variety of topics for the CBS Evening News.

Prior to CBS News, Smith was an anchor and reporter for Channel One News, where her series of reports on teens in abusive relations earned her a Golden Hugo from The Chicago International Film Festival. At Channel One News, she also reported on the rise of neo-Nazis in Germany, Yitzhak Rabin's assassination in Israel, the civil war in Southern Sudan, the war in Chechnya, the long-ranging effects of Chernobyl and the aftermath of genocide in Rwanda.

Before Channel One News, Smith served as a part-time reporter for KERO-TV, the CBS affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif.

Smith's work has also earned four Association of Women in Television Gracie Allen awards, seven National Educational Media Network Awards, a Golden Hugo from The Chicago International Film Festival, a Gold World Medal from the New York Festivals and a Wilbur Award from the Religion Communicators Council.

Smith was born in Wyoming, Ohio. She graduated cum laude from Boston University with a bachelor of science degree and earned a master of arts in broadcast journalism from the University of Southern California.

Smith is married to "CBS Sunday Morning" producer John D'Amelio. They have two children.