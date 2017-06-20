Charlie D'Agata CBS News

Charlie D'Agata has been a CBS News foreign correspondent based in the London Bureau since 2011. He reports for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including "CBS This Morning," and the "CBS Evening News."

He has reported from the front lines of every major conflict across the globe since the terrorist attacks of 9-11, in addition to coverage of the most significant international stories in the world.

D'Agata and his team led the coverage of the migrant crisis that contributed to CBS News winning both the prestigious 2017 Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award and the Sigma Delta Chi award. He earned the Overseas Press Club Award in 2013 for the dramatic story of the crackdown in Cairo following the Egyptian revolution. His work helped earn numerous Edward R. Murrow awards for CBS News, primarily for his coverage throughout Iraq and inside Syria.

In reporting on the fight against ISIS, D'Agata and his team were among the first Western journalists to reach eastern Mosul. Prior to that, he covered the offensive to liberate Fallujah, and embedded with Kurdish Peshmerga in the battle for Sinjar. D'Agata was also the first American journalist in Baghdad 10 months before the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

D'Agata and his colleagues were the first to report from Benghazi, Libya, when Islamic militants launched a coordinated attack on the U.S. Consulate, which resulted in the deaths of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three U.S. personnel.

He has covered natural disasters from the Asian tsunami, earthquakes in Italy, and the earthquake and tsunami in Japan that triggered a nuclear crisis at the Fukushima power plant.

D'Agata has also been a correspondent for many other international events, including the death of Pope John Paul II and succession to Pope Benedict, the Royal Wedding of William and Catherine, Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee, the upheavals during the Arab Spring, and numerous terror attacks in Europe.

Previously, he was the London correspondent for CBS Newspath, the affiliate news service of CBS News; Newspath's first internationally based correspondent. Before that, he was CBS Radio's chief overseas correspondent (2002-05).

Before joining CBS News, D'Agata was a correspondent for APTN in London, and began his international career in 1992 as Assignment Editor for ABC News in London.

D'Agata was born in Lawrence, Mass., and graduated from Colorado State University with a B.A. degree in journalism.