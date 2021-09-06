Nate Burleson CBS News

Nate Burleson is a co-host of "CBS Mornings," a position he started in September 2021 when he joined Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on the CBS morning news program. Burleson is also an Emmy Award-winning studio analyst for the CBS's NFL pre-game show, "The NFL Today," and is the host of Nickelodeon's "NFL Slime Time."

As co-host of "CBS Mornings," Burleson has reported extensively on the importance of mental health and emotional wellbeing. His reporting has included interviews with a range of professional athletes, such as Kevin Love, Brandon Marshall and Didi Richards, to discuss how they have handled their mental health challenges. Burleson also sat down with NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown for his first network news interview since abruptly quitting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game.

Burleson has won the Emmy Award for outstanding sports personality/studio analyst for his work on "The NFL Today" for two consecutive years. Prior to joining CBS News, Burleson spent five years as a host on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." In a 2020 documentary for the NFL Network, Burleson shined a light on Frederick "Fritz" Pollard, the first African American to play and coach professional football. From 2019 to 2021, he was as an entertainment correspondent for "Extra" where he handled such high-profile interviews as Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Senator Cory Booker, Lady Gaga, Angelina Jolie and Scarlett Johansson. Burleson's television career began in 2014 with the NFL Network.

In addition, Burleson hosts a podcast with Uninterrupted, does voiceover work with Draft Kings, produces art, poetry, and music. He's opened restaurants and launched a clothing label and a jewelry line.

Burleson played 11 years in the NFL as a wide receiver with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. In 2003, he was drafted in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings. Burleson is the only player in NFL history to have three punt returns of 90-or-more yards. Burleson was a communications major at the University of Reno, Nevada, where he was a standout player for the Wolf Pack.

Born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, but raised in Seattle, Washington, Burleson now resides in New Jersey with his wife, Atoya, and three children, Nathaniel, Nehemiah and Mia Pearl.