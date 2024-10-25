Joe Rogan Experience podcast to interview Donald Trump today. Here's what to know about the show.

Crowds await presidential candidates in Texas Crowds await presidential candidates in Texas 03:14

Joe Rogan will interview Donald Trump today, marking the first time the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast will feature a former president on the program.

Trump's interview with Rogan comes as the former president has stepped back from some appearances on major television networks (including CBS News, the parent of CBSNews.com), while providing interviews to podcasters and YouTube channels like the Logan Paul Podcast.

The Joe Rogan Experience, the most popular podcast on Spotify, has built an audience of more than 14 million on the streaming service. Rogan's freewheeling interviews have included everyone from scientists like Neil deGrasse Tyson to entertainers such as Post Malone. His audience is 80% male but is split between Democrats, Republicans and independents, which could be a key opportunity for the candidates as they campaign during the last few days ahead of the Election Day on November 5, according to Edison Research.

"With such a diverse and politically balanced audience, Rogan's show offers candidates an invaluable opportunity to reach key voter groups, especially independents and younger voters," Edison said in a blog post earlier this month.

Here's what to know about Rogan, his podcast and his upcoming interview with Donald Trump.

Who is Joe Rogan?

Rogan, 57, got his start as a comedian and actor, with an early role on the NBC sitcom "NewsRadio," where he played Joe Garrelli, an electrician for the show's fictional radio station.

He later hosted the game show "Fear Factor" and appeared in TV shows — sometimes appearing as himself — such as "Silicon Valley" and "The Man Show." Rogan also appeared in several comedy specials such as 2007's "Shiny Happy Jihad."

When did Joe Rogan Experience start recording?

Rogan started taping his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience in 2009, with the show reaching 11 million listeners by 2015.

Rogan then signed an exclusive deal with Spotify in 2020, which he reupped in 2024 for a reported $250 million over the life of the contract.

When does Joe Rogan Experience usually release new episodes?

The Joe Rogan Experience pre-records several days in advance of releasing its podcast episodes, with interviews typically released daily at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday through Friday and occasionally Saturday.

When will the Joe Rogan Experience release its Trump interview?

While Trump is sitting down with Rogan on October 25 in Austin, Texas, the show hasn't disclosed which day it will air the interview. But a source familiar with the matter said the interview is likely to be released on October 26. Neither Spotify nor the Trump campaign immediately responded to requests for comment.

What are Joe Rogan's political views?

Joe Rogan has said he's not a conservative, even describing himself as a "a bleeding heart liberal" on a 2022 episode of his show, according to Variety.

"I'm so far away from being a Republican. Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just 'cause I support police [doesn't mean I'm a Republican]," he said.

Rogan also added that he supports a social safety net, noting that his family was on welfare when he was a child.

His podcast has hosted people with a wide range of political views, including Senator Bernie Sanders (Independent-Vermont) — whom Rogan endorsed in 2020 — to conservative activist Christopher Rufo.

As for his views on Trump, Rogan has expressed ambivalence, calling him a "polarizing figure" and claiming he would never have him on his podcast, according to Newsweek.

Where does Joe Rogan live and record his podcast?

Rogan lives in Austin, Texas, where he also tapes his podcast. He and his family live in a nearly 11,000-square foot house in the Spanish Oaks neighborhood of Austin, according to a local real estate company.

The $17 million home, which includes eight bedrooms — as well as a home theater, gym, sauna, wine cellar and pool — was designed by architect Marcio Kogan.

Who is Joe Rogan's wife, Jessica Ditzel?

Joe Rogan married Jessica Ditzel in 2009, and the couple have two daughters, Lola and Rosy, as well as Ditzel's daughter Kayja Rose from a previous relationship, according to People magazine. Ditzel, a former cocktail waitress, is a "happy person," Rogan said in 2022.

"She's happy to be around — that's the kind of people you could have in your life as friends, as coworkers, as lovers, as wives and husbands. When you find those people, your life is better," he said.