U.S.-supplied military vehicles proving critical to Ukraine's battle efforts The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with over $60 billion in military assistance since Russia invaded in 2022, including Stryker fighting vehicles used by Ukraine's 80th Air Assault Brigade to launch an incursion into Russia in August. But with the U.S. presidential election nearing, some in Ukraine are anxious about whether former President Donald Trump will curb the supply of weapons if he wins. Holly Williams reports from Kyiv.