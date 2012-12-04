Manuel Bojorquez CBS News

Manuel Bojorquez is a CBS News national correspondent based in Miami. He joined CBS News in 2012 as a Dallas-based correspondent and was promoted to national correspondent for the network's Miami bureau in January 2017. Bojorquez reports across all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

He has covered major news events in Texas and throughout the South and was one of the first network news correspondents on the scene of the Dallas police ambush in July 2016. In 2015, Bojorquez was part of the team awarded the Edward R. Murrow Award for a report about a tornado that devastated parts of an Arkansas town.

Bojorquez has also reported extensively from Latin America for CBS News, most recently following Pope Francis' visit to Mexico in February 2016. His travels have also taken him to Argentina, Cuba, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Previously, he was a general assignment reporter at WSB-TV in Atlanta. While there, he covered a number of important stories, including Tropical Storm Fay, the 2008 presidential elections and the first Sunday service at Ebenezer Baptist Church after President Obama's victory. In 2011, he was awarded a NATAS Southeast Emmy for Live Reporting.

Prior to his tenure at WSB-TV, Bojorquez had served since 2002 as a general assignment reporter for KNXV-TV in Phoenix, Arizona. In both 2004 and 2005, he won The Associated Press award for best live reporting for his coverage of the state's wildfires. In July 2006, he traveled to Mexico City to cover Mexico's presidential election, and also provided daily online articles and photo essays of the election.

Bojorquez began his career in journalism in 2000 as a general assignment reporter for KESQ-TV in Palm Springs, California, immediately after he graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern California, where he was named Outstanding Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year.