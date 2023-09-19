Lisa Ling CBS/Sonja Flemming

Lisa Ling, an award-winning journalist and producer, is a CBS News contributor, where she brings her distinctive reporting and feature pieces across CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

Ling joined CBS News in May 2023 after nine years as the executive producer and host of "This Is Life with Lisa Ling" for CNN, where her captivating approach to storytelling took viewers inside such issues as interracial families, sex trafficking, the alcohol epidemic, motorcycle gangs, religion, the impact of artificial intelligence on relationships, and gun violence.

In 2022, she also explored Asian American history and cuisine in the six-part HBO Max documentary series "Take Out."

Before CNN, Ling spent six years as the executive producer and host of "Our America" for Oprah Winfrey's OWN, where she reported from dozens of countries on such topics as rape in the Congo and the Lord's Resistance Army in Uganda. She also covered a variety of stories around the world as the host of "National Geographic Ultimate Explorer." Previously, Ling was a co-host on ABC's "The View" for three years and contributed to ABC's "Nightline."

Ling got her start in journalism as a correspondent for Channel One News, where at just 21 she covered the civil war in Afghanistan.

Ling is also the co-author of "Somewhere Inside: One Sister's Captivity in North Korea the Other's Fight to Bring Her Home" with her sister, Laura, and the co-author of "Mother, Daughter, Sister, Bride: Rituals of Womanhood" with Joanne B. Eicher.

Ling is based in Los Angeles.