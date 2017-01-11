Errol Barnett CBS News

Errol Barnett is a national correspondent for CBS News based in New York. Barnett reports for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including "CBS This Morning," the ""CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," and CBSN, the 24/7 digital streaming news service.

At CBS News, Barnett has covered a wide variety of national and international news events. He was the only network journalist to fly through Hurricane Dorian as it was stalling over the Bahamas and reported extensively on the ground documenting the storm's aftermath. He has secured several exclusive interviews, including a recent interview with the mother of a 9-year-old Illinois boy charged with murdering five relatives.

Barnett joined CBS News in 2016 as a Washington-based correspondent, covering the White House beat on weekends, and the rest of the country weekdays. He was with President Barack Obama during his final overseas trip in office, and was part of CBS News' special inauguration coverage for President Donald Trump. Barnett also reported on the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi.

Barnett has also served as a fill-in anchor on the "CBS Weekend News," "CBS This Morning: Saturday" and on CBSN.

Before joining CBS News, Barnett anchored weekday editions of "CNN Newsroom" airing on CNN and CNN International. Prior to anchoring from CNN's Atlanta headquarters, the network deployed Barnett as a general assignment correspondent to Johannesburg, South Africa and to Abu Dhabi, U.A.E as a midday anchor.

While anchoring from the Middle East, Barnett was part of CNN's 2011 Peabody Award winning coverage of the "Arab Spring."

He also hosted CNNI's weekly series "Inside Africa" for which he reported from 22 countries on the continent in 24 months including Madagascar, Senegal and Tunisia. His work earned the program a Salute to Excellence award from the National Association of Black Journalists.

His journalism career began in 2001 at Channel One News, where, at age 18, he was the Los Angeles-based network's youngest anchor and reporter. Barnett covered the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, then-Senator Barack Obama's first national speech, and the New England heroin epidemic.

Barnett earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science with a focus on international relations from the University of California, Los Angeles. A native of England, Barnett is a member of the Investigative Reporters and Editors, Alpha Kappa Psi, the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists. He lives in New York with his wife.