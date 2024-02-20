Ash-har Quraishi CBS Newws

Ash-har Quraishi is a national consumer correspondent based in Chicago, where as a member of the CBS News Innovation Lab, his in-depth, national stories and long-form reporting are presented across all CBS News and Stations platforms.

Quraishi, who joined CBS News and Stations in 2022, is an Emmy Award-winning journalist with more than 25 years of local, national, international and investigative reporting experience. His work has been featured on CNN, Al Jazeera, The PBS NewsHour, A&E, "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and in the New York Times.

As a national consumer correspondent with CBS News and Stations, Quraishi has reported extensively on the trafficking of vehicles, wage issues, product safety as well as consumer fraud and protection in America.

For more than a decade, Quraishi reported throughout the Midwest and around the country. His reporting included the ongoing gun violence in Chicago, immigration, healthcare, education and the debate over minimum wage.

Before joining CBS, Quraishi was the chief Midwest correspondent for Al Jazeera America based in Chicago.

In 2011 he co-produced the award-winning documentary "Fordson" about the Arab American experience in post 9/11 America.

As a chief investigative reporter for the CBS affiliate in Kansas City, Quraishi was recognized with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting and a Heart of America Award from the Kansas City Press Club for his investigation into LAX airline passenger screening procedures.

In 2008, he co-hosted election specials from Washington D.C. focused on bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan for GEO Television – a joint production with America Abroad Media.

Before that, Quraishi spent more than six years working at CNN. He served as the Islamabad bureau chief and correspondent, responsible for the network's coverage of Pakistan immediately following the 9/11 attacks. Prior to working in Pakistan, Quraishi was based in Atlanta, where he supervised the production of the network's premiere long-form news program "CNN & TIME."

His work has been recognized with numerous awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, Investigative Reporters & Editors, The Society of Professional Journalists, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the Press Club of Atlantic City, and the Chicago Headline Club. He has been awarded a CINE Golden Eagle Award, a Peter Lisagor Award, and multiple National Headliner, Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards.

He's also served on the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Midwest Board of Governors and as a board member of the Chicago Headline Club, the nation's largest Society of Professional Journalists chapter.

Born and raised on the northwest side of Chicago, Quraishi attended the Chicago Public Schools and holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.