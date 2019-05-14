Weijia Jiang CBS/John Paul Filo

Weijia Jiang is CBS News' senior White House correspondent based in Washington, D.C. Jiang's reporting is featured across all CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," "CBS This Morning," and CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news service.

Jiang has traveled with President Trump on numerous occasions, both domestically and abroad. She has covered major stories for the Network including the President's impeachments, the 2020 Presidential campaign and election, and the confirmations of Judges Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. During her coverage of the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the answers to her questions during press briefings often made news.

Jiang joined CBS News in 2015 as a correspondent for Newspath, the Network's 24-hour television newsgathering service for CBS stations and broadcasters around the world. Since then, she has reported extensively on both the Obama and Trump administrations, the 2016 presidential campaign and election, the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush; and the congressional baseball shooting that wounded Rep. Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). She has also covered a number of national stories such as Hurricane Harvey, the catastrophic category 4 hurricane that hit Texas in 2017.

Before coming to CBS News, Jiang was a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor at WCBS-TV in New York (2012-2015) where she covered Superstorm Sandy; the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.; and the Boston Marathon bombings.

Previously, Jiang worked at WJZ-TV in Baltimore (2008-2012) and WBOC-TV in Salisbury, Md. (2006-2008) where she was honored with an Edward R. Murrow Award and an Associated Press Award for feature reporting. When she was a graduate school candidate in 2006, she worked for WBRE-TV in Scranton, Penn., as a Washington, D.C.-based reporter. She discovered her passion for broadcasting at the age of 13 as a student reporter and anchor for Channel One News in Los Angeles.

Jiang graduated from the College of William and Mary in 2005 with a bachelor's degree in philosophy and a minor in chemistry, and from Syracuse University in 2006 with a master's degree in broadcast journalism. In 2012 she was inducted into the prestigious Professional Gallery at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She is an active member of the Asian American Journalists Association.

She was born in Xiamen, China, and raised in West Virginia, where she immigrated with her parents when she was 2 years old. She currently resides in Washington, D.C. with her husband and their daughter.