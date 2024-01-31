Dave Malkoff CBS News

Dave Malkoff is a national correspondent with the CBS Local News Innovation Lab, where his work appears across all CBS News and Station platforms.

Malkoff, who joined CBS in October 2023, has covered some of the biggest global stories and natural disasters of our time. He's interviewed world leaders, covered the California wildfires, reported from the Artic to investigate the consequences of melting glaciers on U.S. sea levels, and ventured into secure spaceship factories where scientists were building the Webb Space Telescope, The SpaceX Dragon and GPS II-F satellites before their launches. He has also reported from the remote jungles of Sri Lanka, documenting the development and testing of a groundbreaking, life-saving kind of snake antivenom.

His reporting has earned him six Emmy® Awards.

Before joining CBS News, Malkoff was the chief environmental correspondent and host of The Weather Channel's docuseries, "Weather Channel Explores." His reporting on climate change has taken him to 13 countries spanning four continents.

Earlier in his career, Malkoff worked for CBS-owned KCBS/KCAL in Los Angeles, where he covered breaking news and features, including the global financial crisis of 2008 and the death of Michael Jackson in 2009. He was the station's only reporter inside Jackson's memorial service. He also worked at CBS-owned station WFOR-TV in Miami, covering South Florida, the Caribbean, and the Southeast United States.

Previously, he reported for KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, earning an Emmy® Award for his Iraq War coverage. He has worked as a reporter for KRON-TV in San Francisco, KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, and WICD-TV in Champaign, IL.

Malkoff started his on-air career while attending The Ohio State University. He was an associate producer/overnight anchor for CBS affiliate WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio.

He is based in Atlanta.