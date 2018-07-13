Jonathan Vigliotti CBS News

Jonathan Vigliotti is a CBS News foreign correspondent based in London. His work appears across all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

Vigliotti's reporting has taken him to more than two dozen countries covering terrorist attacks in Europe, unrest in the Middle East, the refugee crisis on the Mediterranean and America's plastic pollution in the Arctic. He was the first American correspondent to report on the Manchester Arena attack in England. His coverage was part of a body of work recognized with an Edward R. Murrow award for overall excellence. For his in-depth feature reports he's swam with endangered sperm whales off the coast of Sri Lanka, made argan oil with Morocco's Berber women, and reported on animal extinction in Kenya.

He joined CBS News in 2015 as a correspondent for Newspath, CBS News' 24-hour newsgathering service.

Before CBS, Vigliotti worked at WNBC-TV in New York City, where he received Emmys for his reporting on the Boston bombing and Hurricane Sandy. He traveled to Greenland for three weeks to report on climate change's impact on polar bears as part of a grant awarded by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. He has also served as contributor for Current TV and the New York Times' Travel, Business and Sports sections.

Previously, Vigliotti reported at WPLG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Miami, Florida, where he covered the earthquake in Haiti and earned a Emmy for his half-hour primetime special on loopholes in Florida's gun laws.

He began his career reporting for KJCT-TV in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Vigliotti grew up in Westchester, New York, and earned a degree in Journalism from Fordham University where he was an Edward A. Walsh Scholar.