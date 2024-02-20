Camilo Montoya-Galvez CBS News

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is an award-winning reporter covering immigration for CBS News, where his reporting is featured across multiple CBS News and Stations platforms, including the CBS News Streaming Network, CBSNews.com and CBS News Radio.

Montoya-Galvez is also part of CBS News' team of 2024 political campaign reporters.

Montoya-Galvez joined CBS News in 2018 and has reported hundreds of articles on immigration, the U.S. immigration policy, the contentious debate on the topic, and connected issues. He's landed exclusive stories and developed in-depth reports on the impact of significant policy changes. He's also extensively reported on the people affected by a complex immigration system.

Before joining CBS News, Montoya-Galvez spent over two years as an investigative unit producer and assignment desk editor at Telemundo's television station in New York City. His work at Telemundo earned three New York Emmy Awards.

Earlier, he was the founding editor of After the Final Whistle, an online bilingual publication featuring stories that highlight soccer's role in contemporary society.

He was born in Cali, Colombia's third-largest city, and raised in northern New Jersey.

He earned a bachelor's degree in media and journalism studies/Spanish from Rutgers University.