Erin Moriarty CBS News

Erin Moriarty has been a correspondent for "48 Hours" since 1990. She has covered the death of Princess Diana, the JonBenet Ramsey investigation, the murder of financier Edmund Safra, and the war in Iraq. Before that, Moriarty was the consumer correspondent for "CBS This Morning" (1986-90) and the "CBS Evening News with Dan Rather" in 1990.

Drawing on her training as an attorney, Moriarty has examined some of the most important social and legal issues of the day, including DNA testing of evidence in death-row cases, the abortion controversy and battered women's syndrome. She covered the Oklahoma City bombing, the Columbine High School shootings and the 9/11 investigation, overseas. Her exclusive behind-the-scenes report on the defense of convicted Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was broadcast on "60 Minutes" in 1997.

Moriarty has received numerous honors, including nine national Emmy Awards, a 2001 Overseas Press Club Award for her work on "48 Hours" and two Association of Women in Radio and Television Gracie Allen Awards for the weekly talk show that she co-hosted with Nancy Giles on WPHT Radio in Philadelphia (2003-04). In both 2000 and 2003, she was honored with the Top 100 Award from Irish America magazine. In 1988, Moriarty received the Outstanding Consumer Media Service Award presented by the Consumer Federation of America for "her many contributions of both local and national significance as a consumer reporter."

Prior to joining CBS News in 1986, she was an award winning consumer reporter for the NBC Owned and Operated WMAQ-TV Chicago (1983-86). She was also a reporter in Columbus (Ohio) at the NBC affiliate WCMH-TV (1979-80), Baltimore at the CBS affiliate WJZ-TV (1980-82) and Cleveland at CBS affiliate WJKW-TV (1982-83).

Moriarty was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and raised in Columbus, Ohio. She was graduated from Ohio State University, Phi Beta Kappa, with a degree in behavioral sciences and received a law degree from the university in 1977. Moriarty is licensed to practice law in Ohio and Maryland.