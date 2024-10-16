Spirit Halloween hosts early Halloween Party at Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware for patients

Spirit Halloween kicks off Halloween early for patients at Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware

It was party time at the Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware for patients and their families Wednesday. Halloween is still a couple weeks away but the gang at Nemours is getting ready early.

Decorating doughnuts at Nemours, 13-year-old Nicholas Stickel is getting a break from treatments for complications of a spinal tumor, enjoying festivities at the Halloween party.

"It's hard to stay positive. I feel like the parties kind of take your mind off of all that. And they just let you do whatever you want," Stickel said.

Which includes picking a costume.

"Having the parties gives us something fun to do. It gives us something to build memories," said Stickel's mother, Christine Johnson.

Johnson says they've spent much of his life in and out of hospitals. This time it's been a difficult five months.

"We didn't know if he was going to be here anymore for a period of time. He was intubated, sedated for six days, didn't know if he was going to wake up," Johnson said.

For Stickel it's about getting better. He's already adjusted to life in his wheelchair.

"To me, it's just I'm used to it kind of like breathing to me, just wheeling it," Stickel said

Kids dealing with a variety of conditions and their families enjoyed the Halloween spirit with activities and entertainment.

"Our kids need a chance to be kids," said Hilary Bruno from Nemours Children's Hospital. "And so this gives them a chance to pick out a costume and be anyone they want for the day and to engage with other kids the same way that they would at school."

Fourteen year old Amelia Gaffney has a Beetlejuice vibe. She's just finished chemotherapy.

"This is a wig. I'm not ashamed I am bald under here. Yes, my hair did fall out," Gaffney said.

Amelia and the other patients get some fun distractions and lots of gifts.

"I think it's awesome. I love Halloween," Gaffney said.

The party was hosted by Spirit Halloween, which has a charitable foundation called Spirit of Children that donates millions to children's hospitals.