Man wanted for leaving Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington, Delaware

By Tom Ignudo

A 33-year-old man is on the run after leaving the Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington on Tuesday, the Delaware Department of Correction said. 

Ruben Bautista, of Wilmington, Delaware, walked away from the corrections center on Tuesday after failing to return from an approved program pass, according to the department of correction. He's been charged with escape. 

Bautista was in custody on arson charges.   

Level 4 facilities like the Plummer Community Corrections Center aren't secured like Level 5 prisons. Offenders are allowed to leave the facility to go work, seek jobs or other treatment. 

Officials describe Bautista as 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing 225 pounds. He has tattoos on his left hand, right hand and neck. he was last seen wearing white sneakers, tan pants with a black undershirt, a red sweatshirt and dark-framed glasses. 

Anyone with information about Bautista's whereabouts is asked to contact (800) 542-9524 or their local police department. 

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

