School District of Philadelphia helping mold future trade workers with 5-day career and technical camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Middle school students at the School District of Philadelphia's career and technical camp explored the various courses offered in high schools throughout the city.

Michelle Lora has been working in the Philadelphia School District for more than 20 years. Lora helped run a five-day camp for sixth through eighth graders interested in Career And Technical Education (CTE) programs, held at two schools in the district: Thomas Edison High School and Mayfair High School.

"It offers the students the opportunity to do a lot of hands-on learning," Lora said, "but the practicality of why we learn."

CBS News Philadelphia

This summer, Evin Jarrett, a teacher at Mayfair High School, is giving students a brief orientation into becoming an electrician, something seventh grader Jabrielle is excited to learn more about.

"Now that I have a basic understanding of everything," Jabrielle said, "I can choose what I want to do."

Every day, the students experience a different trade, from electrical to audio engineering, film and a student favorite, welding.

CBS News Philadelphia

Welding instructor Harry Graham says these types of summer camps are needed now more than ever.

"Our country made a wrong decision when it closed a lot of career and technical education programs," Graham said. "And so as a result, we don't have the welders we need. We don't have the machinists, the plumbers or the electricians."

Lora hopes they will expand this camp next summer to more schools across the district.

"I hope that they leave with having learned something new," Lora said.