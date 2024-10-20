Trump to visit Bucks County McDonald's before town hall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania Sunday

Trump expected to be in Bucks County Sunday, Harris plans to make a stop in Chester County Monday

Trump expected to be in Bucks County Sunday, Harris plans to make a stop in Chester County Monday

Trump expected to be in Bucks County Sunday, Harris plans to make a stop in Chester County Monday

With nearly two weeks until Election Day, the 2024 presidential candidates are looking to secure all the votes they can in battleground states, including Pennsylvania, as they reach the end of the campaign trail.

Former President Donald Trump will be back in the Commonwealth Sunday following a rally in Latrobe on Saturday. Trump is scheduled to host a town hall in Lancaster Sunday evening, where his campaign says he's likely to discuss inflation, job growth and fracking. Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. at the Lancaster Convention Center.

Before that, Trump is set to make a stop at a McDonald's restaurant Sunday afternoon in Bucks County.

The former president was also in the Keystone State on Oct. 14 for a town hall event in Oaks, about 20 miles outside Philadelphia. The event made headlines after it was abruptly cut short once two attendees needed medical attention and the former president preempted the town hall, opting to play several songs off his playlist for the about 40 minutes.

In Philadelphia on Sunday, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida will stump for the Trump-Vance campaign and host a Black Men's Barbershop Talk Roundtable starting at 4 p.m.

Donalds and local community leaders are set to discuss the "economic struggles, community safety, and the negative impact of Kamala Harris' policies on the Black community," a news release from the Trump-Vance campaign wrote in part. According to the campaign, the roundtable aims to give Black men a platform to voice their stories and engage in discussion with leaders directly.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will also hit the campaign trail Sunday afternoon for Vice President Kamala Harris in North Philly. Parker will be joined by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain as they emphasize the significance of voting in a battleground state like Pennsylvania and are expected to criticize Trump's Project 2025 agenda and its impact on labor unions.

On Monday, Harris will appear with former Congresswoman Liz Cheney in Chester County to kick off a series of moderated conversations in a three-battleground-state tour. The Democratic presidential nominee and Cheyney will first speak in Pennsylvania, before traveling to Wisconsin and Michigan. According to a news release from the Harris-Walz campaign, the vice president will lay out her future agenda for the country if elected.