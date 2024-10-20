When do the Eagles play today? What to know before Philadelphia plays the New York Giants

Couple ties the knot outside of Lincoln Financial Field before Eagles-Browns game

The Philadelphia Eagles will play their first divisional game of the season Sunday against their neighbor to the north, the New York Giants.

The 3-2 Birds look to get their second win in a row after narrowly beating the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 6. The Giants, who are 2-4 on the season, lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 17-7 last week.

Here's what you need to know before kickoff at the Meadowlands.

What time do the Eagles play today?

The Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20.

How to watch the Eagles game

Sunday's game will be broadcast locally on FOX. Nationwide, fans can also stream the game on NFL+.

Eagles-Giants game history

Philadelphia has bested the Giants in seven of their last 11 games, though New York's 27-10 win in Week 18 last season stopped the Eagles from winning the NFC East.

Jan. 7, 2024: PHL 10, NY 27

Dec. 25, 2023: PHL 33, NY 25

Jan. 21, 2023: PHL 38, NY 7

Jan. 8, 2023: PHL 22, NY 16

Dec. 11, 2022: PHL 48, NY 22

Dec. 26, 2021: PHL 34, NY 10

Nov. 28, 2021: PHL 7, NY 13

Nov. 15, 2020: PHL 17, NY 27

Oct. 22, 2020: PHL 22, NY 21

Dec. 29, 2019: PHL 34, NY 17

Dec. 9, 2019: PHL 23, NY 17

Saquon Barkley makes his return to MetLife Stadium

One-time New York Giant Saquon Barkley, who was drafted No. 2 overall in 2018, will return to MetLife Stadium for the first time since being signed by Philadelphia in the offseason.

"I'm going to treat it the same way that I always treat it," Barkley said of Sunday's game against his former teammates. "I always have the mindset that every game is important, every game is special. You never know when your last one is going to be. ... Obviously there's some history there for sure."

.@saquon taking it all in at the Meadowlands from a new perspective 2⃣6⃣ pic.twitter.com/Vv3OiG6gEd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 20, 2024

Barkley's departure from the Giants was documented on HBO's "Hard Knocks" season with the team. The moment Giants ownership learned Barkley was heading to the Eagles after six seasons with the team went viral on social media.

Eagles activate Sydney Brown

On Saturday, Philadelphia activated safety Sydney Brown off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list to replace tackle Jordan Mailata, who was placed on IR on Friday. Sunday will be a redemption of sorts for Brown, who tore his ACL at MetLife stadium last season in Week 18.

"I feel great," Brown said in the locker room this week. "I just kind of take it week by week, just really focus on what I can do to really trust the coaches and my teammates and just try to fill whatever role they provide for me."

The team also elevated offensive lineman Jack Driscoll from the practice squad for the second week in a row.