Delaware County tuxedo rental shop sending relief supplies to Hurricane Helene victims

A small business in Delaware County is answering the call for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Iacobucci Formal Wear in Havertown is collecting donations like food, water, batteries, diapers and even chainsaws to donate to the survivors of Hurricane Helene.

"You can only watch so much on the news without getting involved," said Steve Cassel, owner of Iacobucci Formal Wear.

Cassel's friend Bruce McClay is planning to drive the goods down to western North Carolina Friday night or Saturday morning.

"I'm retired and I have the time," McClay said. "I don't have a big huge trailer or anything, but it's what I can do."

McClay and his wife Sherry packed up boxes of relief supplies in the parking lot on Friday morning as people in the community continued to drop off donations.

"Giving back is what I wanted to do," Kathy Ransone from Havertown, who donated a hedge trimmer, said. "I mean how could you not? It's a catastrophe zone down there."

Joe Roan from Drexel Hill came to donate socks, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

"The folks desperately need help and it's time for us to step up," Roan said.