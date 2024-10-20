Philadelphia Eagles' defense puts together second-straight dominant performance in win over New York Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles might've started to find their identity on defense.

For the second straight week, Vic Fangio's unit didn't allow a touchdown as the Eagles cruised to an easy 28-3 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, thanks to strong performances from Saquon Barkley and the defense, which recorded a season-high eight sacks in the win.

"It seems like everything is just coming together," Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said. "Everybody is just believing in one another, and like I told you, I'm happy that it's showing up because we work every week."

Since the bye week, the Eagles' defense has only allowed 12 points on four field goals -- two against the Cleveland Browns and one against the Giants. Six games into the season, it appears the defense is getting a better understanding of Fangio's system.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) carries the ball against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Oct. 20, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Frank Franklin II / AP

More importantly, Philadelphia's pass rush, which has been invisible at times this season, has started to flourish. The team had 13 sacks over the past two weeks, including the eight on Sunday against the Giants. It was the Eagles' most sacks in a game since they had seven in Week 17 of the 2022 Super Bowl season against the New Orleans Saints.

Former Georgia Bulldogs Jalen Carter and Nakobe Dean led the team in sacks on Sunday with two apiece. Nolan Smith Jr., another former Bulldog, Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat and rookie Jalyx Hunt each added sacks.

"That's the best thing about our d-line -- they're finally rushing as a unit," safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson said. "They been rushing as a unit but it's starting to come together. They're playing together and understanding they can be a dominant force with all the younger guys up front. And with the charge that [Graham] is leading, older guy, a big vet, just understanding that we'll take care of him so we can all compete at the same time."

Gardner-Johnson believes the defense has practiced better recently, which has led to them playing with more cohesiveness as a unit during these two weeks following the bye week.

"Focusing on the little things and understanding we playing for each other, not individual stats," Gardner-Johnson said.

The Eagles only allowed a season-low 119 total yards, including 76 on the ground, in the win over New York. They created havoc and constantly pressured Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell had another strong performance with three tackles and nearly recorded his first interception in the second quarter on a deep pass Jones threw to rookie wideout Malik Nabers.

"He's a dominant force right now for our side of the field, locking up one side, so we control that side and continue to keep going," Gardner-Johnson said.

It's worth noting that the Eagles' defense has played two weaker offenses over the past two weeks in the Browns and Giants. Jones and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are among some of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Eagles' defense will be tested next week on the road against Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and other weapons.

"We just came out and everybody was ready to play and everyone showed what they can do today," Carter said. "We just got to keep getting better every week and show it next week, then the next week, then the next week."